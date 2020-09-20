THE MANDALORIAN Composer Ludwig Göransson Nears "EGOT" Status After Emmy Win For The Disney+ Series

Way back in 1978, John Williams' work on Star Wars earned him an Oscar for "Best Music, Original Score." Now, over four decades later, Ludwig Göransson has won an Emmy for "Outstanding Music Composition for a Series" thanks to his incredible work on season one of The Mandalorian.
Now, the composer is nearing "EGOT" status after winning an Emmy for the Disney+ series, an Oscar for Black Panther, and a Grammys for Childish Gambino's This Is America and Black Panther.
Now, he just needs to win a Tony to complete the set!
Göransson returned to compose the score for season two of The Mandalorian as well, while his work could recently be heard in Christopher Nolan's Tenet. We don't know what's next for him beyond that, but he's almost certainly one of the most in-demand composers now working in Hollywood today.
Check out Göransson's response below:
