THE MANDALORIAN Composer Ludwig Göransson Teases Season 2 And His Work On Christopher Nolan's TENET

The Mandalorian composer Ludwig Göransson has dropped some teases about what to expect from season two, while also hyping up Christopher Nolan's Tenet ahead of its planned release this/next month...

Deadline has a fascinating interview up with Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson in which he talks in detail about his approach to The Mandalorian. The full piece is well worth checking out, but one comment that stands out is the fact he's now in the middle of scoring season two of the Disney+ series (which is currently set to premiere on the streaming service this October).

"We started a couple of months ago, and I’m extremely excited," Göransson revealed. "Jon’s taking the story into places that I didn’t know existed, and I think it’s so fun."

It's actually been a busy few months for the composer as he's also been working on Christopher Nolan's Tenet. Göransson managed to finish the score earlier this year, right as the pandemic was starting. "I had started on it a year ago, so I was pretty deep into it, and fortunately for everyone, we were able to finish it," he tells the trade. "Most of the music that we created for this movie was music that I could do at my studio and in my computer."

"I actually brought my studio with me back home, and worked from my bedroom for three months, and it did work out really well," he concluded, before hyping the mysterious sci-fi movie.

"It’s definitely been interesting to see how it all develops, and out of everything I’ve worked on, this is definitely an experience that you need to have in the theater," Göransson teased. "[Every] time I’ve seen this movie, it just blows me away. There’s so many levels to it, and so much to take in. I can’t wait to see how people react to it."

There are a lot of reasons to be excited about Tenet, though the composer's work has to be near the top of that list. It's also a relief to hear that work on The Mandalorian is coming along well, and it's obviously going to be very interesting finding out where Jon Favreau is taking things in season two...