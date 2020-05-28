THE MANDALORIAN Concept Art Reveals A Closer Look At Heavy Duty Mandalorian, Paz Vizla

Jon Favreau's "Heavy Duty Mandalorian" became a breakout character the second he appeared, and concept artist Brian Matyas has now shared a closer look at the badass bounty hunter. Check it out...

The Mandalorian introduced a lot of great new characters to the Star Wars Universe, but one who really jumped off the screen for fans was Jon Favreau's "Heavy Duty Mandalorian." Later named Paz Vizla, his initial confrontation with Din Djarin and subsequent heroic display made him an immediate fan-favourite, and the hope is that we'll see more of the character in season two this fall.

In the meantime, we have some awesome new concept art courtesy of Brian Matyas showcasing the tough-as-nails hero. It's great to get a detailed look a him at last, though he's already adorned a lot of merchandise (including Funko Pops and a now sold out Black Series action figure).

It's become clear in recent weeks that season two of The Mandalorian will focus on bringing back a lot of familiar faces, including Boba Fett, Captain Rex, and Ahsoka Tano. You have to believe there will be some new ones as well, but who knows if they'll end up being breakout stars.

Check out this concept art below, and stay tuned for more on The Mandalorian:

