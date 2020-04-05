THE MANDALORIAN: Directors Peyton Reed And Robert Rodriguez Confirm Season 2 Involvement

The Star Wars news continues this May the 4th, as filmmakers Robert Rodriguez ( Sin City ) and Peyton Reed ( Ant-Man ) appear to have confirmed their The Mandalorian Season 2 involvement with some set photos.

A rumor recently did the rounds that several guest directors had dropped by the set of The Mandalorian Season 2 to helm episodes of/sequences for the live-action Star Wars series. Logan's James Mangold quickly denied the report, but two of the other filmmakers mentioned have now confirmed their involvement.

Taking to Twitter in celebration of Star Wars Day, Peyton Reed (Ant-Man and the Wasp) and Robert Rodriguez (Sin City) both shared behind-the-scenes photos from the Season 2 set.

The latter made it very clear that he has helmed an episode (episodes?) of the show with a shot of the ever-adorable Baby Yoda. Reed's post was a little more vague, as the director shared a black-and-white pic of Dyn Jarren's (Pedro Pascal) helmet along with the #MayThe4thBeWithYou hashtag. Reed's name on that director's chair would appear to leave little doubt that he has stepped behind the camera, however.

Bryce Dallas Howard is also said to be returning to direct at episode for Season 2, and while the Jurassic World actress didn't confirm this, she did take to Instagram to share some BTS shots from the currently streaming documentary series.