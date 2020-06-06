THE MANDALORIAN Executive Producer Jon Favreau Confirms Season 2 Release Date On Disney+

The Mandalorian executive producer Jon Favreau has confirmed plans for season two of the Disney+ series to premiere this year, and explains how work on the show was able to be finished despite COVID-19...

COVID-19 has caused chaos in Hollywood, and a lot of movies and TV shows now won't come our way until next year. Plans for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and WandaVision, for example, are unclear, and there's been some concern that The Mandalorian season two could also end up being delayed because of the pandemic.

However, there is some good news today as a recent appearance at the ATX Television Festival At Home saw executive producer Jon Favreau confirm when we'll see the series back on Disney+.

"We were lucky enough to have finished photography before the lockdown, so thanks to how technology-forward Lucasfilm and ILM are, we've been able to do all the editing visual effects remotely," he explained. "It will be available as planned on Disney+ in October."

That's a little sooner than we expected, but it means it's coming right between the aforementioned Marvel Studios TV shows; providing they premiere on the streaming service as planned, of course.

As for what fans can expect from season two of The Mandalorian, Favreau noted: "It will be building on hopefully what people loved from the first season. It doesn't feel like the next season, it feels like work continuing. I hope people are having as much seeing it as we are having making it."

With any luck, this should mean that a first look at The Mandalorian season two will be with us soon!