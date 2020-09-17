THE MANDALORIAN Fans Believe They've Spotted Boba Fett's Armor In The First Trailer For Season 2

As great as the first trailer for The Mandalorian season two was, many fans were disappointed by the absence of characters like Ahsoka Tano and Boba Fett. However, the latter's armour may have been found!

The first trailer for The Mandalorian season two received a positive response from fans, but there was some disappointment surrounding the decision not to so much as tease the likes of Ahsoka Tano and Boba Fett. On the one hand, keeping the focus on Din Djarin and The Child is no bad thing, but on the other, fans just want a first look at those characters already!

Well, some eagle-eyed fans believe Boba Fett's armour was actually on the speeder spotted in the teaser. Looking closely, it definitely appears as if that's the bounty hunter's helmet and jetpack.

Rumour has it that Timothy Olyphant is playing Cobb Vanth in The Mandalorian, a Freetown sheriff on Tatooine who acquired Fett's armour from Jawas. Perhaps the Mandalorian will be tasked by Boba to retrieve his propertly, and what we see here is him returning the armor to the fan-favourite villain.

We'll just have to wait and see, but the possibility of seeing this character back in a live-action setting is undeniably exciting, and the hope is there are bigger plans in place for Boba down the line.

Check out the photo below and let us know what you think in the comments section.

