THE MANDALORIAN: Funko Reveals A Whole Range Of Baby Yoda Pops To Celebrate STAR WARS Day

Today is May The 4th, and Funko is celebrating Star Wars Day by revealing a new range of Baby Yoda Pops which are coming our way later this year. These are beyond adorable, so be sure to check them out...

The Mandalorian might just be the best Star Wars content from Lucasfilm since they were acquired by Disney, and while the show is fantastic in its own right, Baby Yoda (a.k.a. The Child) certainly helps matters! The adorable alien has stolen everyone's hearts, and while the secrecy surrounding the character led to an initial shortage of merchandise, there's plenty on the way.

To celebrate May The Fourth/Star Wars Day, Funko has shared some Pops which are heading our way later this year and, as you can see, the focus is very much on The Child.

He's placed inside that familiar crib for a very cool "Movie Moment" style Pop, and a number of variants recreate some classic moments from the first season of The Mandalorian. They include The Child slurping on that soup, eating a frog, using the Force, and looking, well, adorably sad.

Needless to say, these are going to be must-have collectibles for fans when they finally go on sale, but COVID-19 has resulted in some delays to Funko's production process. With things slowly starting to return to normal, here's hoping we can get our hands on these sooner rather than later.

Which of these will you guys be picking up? "All of them" is an acceptable answer, by the way!

