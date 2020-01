THE MANDALORIAN: Funko Unveils Next Wave of Pop! Vinyl Figures From Disney's STAR WARS Spinoff Series

Merchandise forhas been slow to roll out thanks, in part, to Disney wanting to avoid spoilers for the series. But now that the first season of the live-actionseries has ended, here come the t-shirts, toys, and collectibles.Funko announced today theline. 15 new Pop! Vinyl collectible figures will be coming soon, five of which will be available exclusively at various retailers.The basic set of figures include Pop! Greef Karga™, a Pop! Heavy Infantry Mandalorian™, Pop! Q9-Zero™, Pop! Incinerator Stormtrooper™, Pop! Offworld Jawa™, Pop! Covert Mandalorian™, Pop! The Mandalorian™, Pop! The Armorer™, Pop! The Client™, and Pop! Deluxe the Mandalorian on Blurrg™.In addition to these ten, a two-pack Pop! Mandalorian and IG-11™ will be available exclusively at Barnes and Noble. Target is getting a Mandalorian with flame Pop!, while GameStop will get the Pop! Death Watch Mandalorian. A Mandalorian wearing Beskar™ armor will be available exclusively at Amazon. The Trandoshan Thug™ will only be available at Walgreens.Of course, the only Funko figure anyone probably really cares about owning is The Child, aka Baby Yoda. A Funko Pop! for Baby Yoda has already been revealed and is available for pre-order at most retailers.Season 1 ofis now out in full on Disney+. Season 2 has already been confirmed for Fall 2020 with series creator Jon Favreau sharing a first look at what looks like a new character