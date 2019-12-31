THE MANDALORIAN: Funko Unveils Next Wave of Pop! Vinyl Figures From Disney's STAR WARS Spinoff Series
Merchandise for The Mandalorian has been slow to roll out thanks, in part, to Disney wanting to avoid spoilers for the series. But now that the first season of the live-action Star Wars series has ended, here come the t-shirts, toys, and collectibles.
Funko will be releasing 15 new Pop! Vinyl figures based on Disney's The Mandalorian. Check out the next wave of incoming collectibles, which features various Mandalorian figures, including "the Armorer."
Funko announced today the Pop! Star Wars™—The Mandalorian line. 15 new Pop! Vinyl collectible figures will be coming soon, five of which will be available exclusively at various retailers.
The basic set of figures include Pop! Greef Karga™, a Pop! Heavy Infantry Mandalorian™, Pop! Q9-Zero™, Pop! Incinerator Stormtrooper™, Pop! Offworld Jawa™, Pop! Covert Mandalorian™, Pop! The Mandalorian™, Pop! The Armorer™, Pop! The Client™, and Pop! Deluxe the Mandalorian on Blurrg™.
In addition to these ten, a two-pack Pop! Mandalorian and IG-11™ will be available exclusively at Barnes and Noble. Target is getting a Mandalorian with flame Pop!, while GameStop will get the Pop! Death Watch Mandalorian. A Mandalorian wearing Beskar™ armor will be available exclusively at Amazon. The Trandoshan Thug™ will only be available at Walgreens.
Of course, the only Funko figure anyone probably really cares about owning is The Child, aka Baby Yoda. A Funko Pop! for Baby Yoda has already been revealed and is available for pre-order at most retailers.
Season 1 of The Mandalorian is now out in full on Disney+. Season 2 has already been confirmed for Fall 2020 with series creator Jon Favreau sharing a first look at what looks like a new character.
