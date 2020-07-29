THE MANDALORIAN: Giancarlo Esposito Says Season 2 Will Delve Into Moff Gideon And The Darksaber's Past

Season two of The Mandalorian is set to premiere on Disney+ this October, and star Giancarlo Esposito has now dropped some big hints about how the series will tackle Moff Gideon and the Darksaber's past.

In one of the best cliffhangers in recent memory, the first season of The Mandalorian ended with Moff Gideon emerging from his downed TIE Fighter with the Darksaber in hand. Fans of the Star Wars franchise were immediately keen to know how the villain got his hand on that blade, and what it might meant for the future of this Galaxy Far, Far Away.

Now, it appears as if answers are indeed coming in season two as actor Giancarlo Esposito has confirmed in an interview with Deadline that both Gideon and the weapon's history will be touched on.

"You'll see more of the Darksaber, you'll get the explanation of this ancient weapon to the modern world, a collapsed world," Esposito revealed after receiving his Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for the Disney+ series. "Where did this saber come from and how was it revived? It's a key in our second season, which will be back sooner than later."

"(The saber) is a key to Moff Gideon's past, which possibly has a lot to do with where he comes from and his desire to build a planet and bring it back together," he concluded.

The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels often featured the Darksaber, and when we last saw it, it was in the hands of Bo-Katan Kryze (who it's believed will make her live-action debut in season two of The Mandalorian). There are definitely some gaps to fill in, and it definitely seems as if this show will address those based on these comments from Esposito.

Are you guys excited for The Mandalorian's return?