THE MANDALORIAN Is The Most In-Demand Original Series Across New Streaming Services

A new study finds that The Mandalorian was by far the most in-demand original series on the four streaming services which have launched over the past nine months, drawing 55x more interest than its rivals.

The Hollywood Reporter has shared a report from Parrot Analytics which reveals that The Mandalorian was the most in-demand original show from any of the new streaming services. Four have launched over the past nine months, but the first live-action Star Wars TV series came out well ahead.

Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max, and Peacock were all compared, but demand for The Mandalorian was 55x higher than any other TV series during that same week.

It's clear the show really resonated with viewers, and excitement for season two is at an all-time high. Interestingly, Marvel's What If? also receives a mention despite it not being available on Disney+ until next year. All we can assume is that after seeing a handful of clips from it in Marvel Studios: Expanding The Universe, fans were desperate for more from that animated TV show.

All of these streaming services are nipping at the heels of Netflix, and their monopoly on that market is now more. As time goes on, people will obviously have to decide which ones they want to subscribe to on a long-term basis because accessing all of them simply won't be affordable.

