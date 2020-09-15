THE MANDALORIAN Leaked Images Reveal New Settings, Team-Ups, And More Baby Yoda

Two weeks ago, Disney shared a first look at The Mandalorian's season 2 logo along with the news that the show will return to Disney+ on October 30. Then, last week, the series received the spotlight on the cover of Entertainment Weekly, and it only seems logical that the trailer will now follow.

Adding some credibility to that theory are some new leaked images (shared by StarWarsNews.net) from an Xbox user who hovered over The Mandalorian on the console's app and found himself treated to a series of now removed new images which were being used as rotating headers for the show.

There's nothing quite as revealing as a shot of Ahsoka Tano or Boba Fett, but we do see some returning faces, the Razor Crest teaming up with an X-Wing, and the always adorable Baby Yoda.

Check out the leaked images by tapping either the "Next" or "View List" button further down below!



The Razor Crest is flanked by two X-Wings, but is Din Djarin heading into battle alongside the Rebellion or being escorted by them after being captured?

Either way, it could lead to him crossing paths with some familiar faces from Star Wars history!

