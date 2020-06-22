THE MANDALORIAN: Mark Hamill's Secret Voice Role In Season One Of The Disney+ Series Revealed

During the latest episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian on Disney+, it's revealed that Mark Hamill had a secret voice role in season one of the hit series, and you can find out who he played here...

We're betting you didn't spot this!

During Friday's season finale of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian (which takes fans behind the scenes of The Mandalorian's first season), it was revealed that Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill voiced EV-9D9 in the show's fifth episode. He was the droid bartender in the Mos Eisley Cantina, a character that also appeared in Return of the Jedi.

Interestingly, Hamill would later take to Twitter to confirm that he also had secret voice cameos in each of the Star Wars movies aside from the prequels, meaning he was part of both Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Solo: A Star Wars Story. It's previously been confirmed that he played Boolio, the Resistance fighter who passes on that information from General Hux before being killed.

Despite playing Luke Skywalker in both the original and sequel Star Wars trilogies, the actor has a long list of voice acting credits to his name, including The Joker in Batman: The Animated Series and Hobgoblin in Spider-Man: The Animated Series (to name just a couple of his best performances).

Did you guys recognise Hamill's voice in The Mandalorian?

