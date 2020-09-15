THE MANDALORIAN Must Reunite The Child With His Own Kind In First Season 2 Trailer

Disney Plus has finally dropped the first trailer for the second season of The Mandalorian, giving Star Wars fans a much better idea of what to expect from the continuing adventures of feared bounty hunter Din Djarin and The Child, aka Baby Yoda.
As expected, this first teaser doesn't reveal any new characters such as Boba Fett or Ahsoka Tano, but we do find out what Mando's primary mission will be this season, as the Armorerer tells her kinsman that he must reunite The Child with his own people. We also get a first mention of the mysterious "sorcerers" known as the Jedi.
There is a brief glimpse of what looks a lot like WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, who is Rumored to have joined the cast as Sabine Wren!
Check out the trailer for yourselves below and let us know what you think.
