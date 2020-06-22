THE MANDALORIAN: New Behind The Scenes Photos From Taika Waititi's Season Finale Released

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi helmed the season finale of The Mandalorian , and some incredible new behind the scenes photos have now been released showing key moments from the episode...

Taika Waititi directed the season finale of The Mandalorian, and The Hollywood Reporter has now shared some must-see behind the scenes photos from the episode (unfortunately, they're copyrighted, but can be found by following the link in the Tweet below).

The Thor: Ragnarok director took his time with Baby Yoda very seriously while working on the Disney+ series and admitted that he would often hold The Child while taking breaks between shooting scenes. "He reminded me so much of my babies when they were 6 months old. I couldn't help it, I had to hold it in the same way. It would be pretty heartless not to."

In the same interview, Jon Favreau talked about what makes The Mandalorian so special, and explained the importance of keeping the fans in mind while working in a Galaxy Far, Far Away.

"The fact of the matter is, as much as we love working on Star Wars, we love even more making Star Wars for other people," the executive producer explains. "And when other people are excited by it, dig what we're doing and are appreciative, that's as good as it gets for us."

It's clear that the team working on The Mandalorian knows what makes the Star Wars franchise work, and with Waititi now working on a movie for Lucasfilm, that's very good news indeed.

