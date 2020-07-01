THE MANDALORIAN: New Concept Art From The Exciting Season Finale Has Been Released

The Mandalorian
creator Jon Favreau recently announced the premiere date for season 2 of the first ever live-action Star Wars
TV series, and now we have some concept art from the much-discussed season 1 finale.
"Chapter 8" saw the titular bounty hunter, whose real name was revealed to be Dyn Jarren, recruit some familiar faces for a daring mission to eliminate the sinister Imperial Client and protect Baby Yoda from any future attempts on his life. The Client was taken out, but things most definitely did not go according to plan, and two members of the crew lost their lives (yes, IG-11 counts).
The artwork focuses on the aftermath of Kuiil's tragic death, and our heroes' escape through the Mandalorian tunnels.
Check out the pics below along with the previously released art and stills, and let us know what you thought of the season finale of The Mandalorian
in the comments.
This first piece is from Brian Matyas and Doug Chiang, and features Jarren commandeering that mega-powerful gattling gun to cut down as many Imperial troops as possible before his team was pinned down again.
Here we see Jarren and Cara Dune arrive on Kuiil's moisture farm in order to recruit the Ugnaught to their cause.
Unfortunately, Kuill was killed by Scout Troopers when they captured Baby Yoda. Mando did take the time to give him a proper burial before leaving the planet, at least.
This next piece is from Brian Matyas, and focuses on Cara Dune, IG-11, Greef Carga and a severely injured Dyn Jarren making their escape through the Mandalorian tunnels.
When things look bleak, they encounter the Armorer who takes out a group of Stormtroopers with nothing but her hammer.
Finally, we see IG-11 approaching those comic-relief Scout Troopers to rescue Baby Yoda - which he does with extreme prejudice!
In order for the little fella and the others to escape, however, the droid later self destructs.
