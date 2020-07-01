 THE MANDALORIAN: New Concept Art From The Exciting Season Finale Has Been Released
We had to wait a while for this, but the official Star Wars Twitter page has now debuted some stunning concept art from the recent season 1 finale of The Mandalorian. Check it out after the jump...

Mark Cassidy | 1/7/2020
Filed Under: "The Mandalorian"
The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau recently announced the premiere date for season 2 of the first ever live-action Star Wars TV series, and now we have some concept art from the much-discussed season 1 finale.

"Chapter 8" saw the titular bounty hunter, whose real name was revealed to be Dyn Jarren, recruit some familiar faces for a daring mission to eliminate the sinister Imperial Client and protect Baby Yoda from any future attempts on his life. The Client was taken out, but things most definitely did not go according to plan, and two members of the crew lost their lives (yes, IG-11 counts).

The artwork focuses on the aftermath of Kuiil's tragic death, and our heroes' escape through the Mandalorian tunnels.

Check out the pics below along with the previously released art and stills, and let us know what you thought of the season finale of The Mandalorian in the comments.




This first piece is from Brian Matyas and Doug Chiang, and features Jarren commandeering that mega-powerful gattling gun to cut down as many Imperial troops as possible before his team was pinned down again.



Here we see Jarren and Cara Dune arrive on Kuiil's moisture farm in order to recruit the Ugnaught to their cause.

Unfortunately, Kuill was killed by Scout Troopers when they captured Baby Yoda. Mando did take the time to give him a proper burial before leaving the planet, at least.  



This next piece is from Brian Matyas, and focuses on Cara Dune, IG-11, Greef Carga and a severely injured Dyn Jarren making their escape through the Mandalorian tunnels.

When things look bleak, they encounter the Armorer who takes out a group of Stormtroopers with nothing but her hammer.  



Finally, we see IG-11 approaching those comic-relief Scout Troopers to rescue Baby Yoda - which he does with extreme prejudice!

In order for the little fella and the others to escape, however, the droid later self destructs.  


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Chapter 3. The Child and the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+.
 
Chapter 3. Werner Herzog is the Client in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+.
 
Caption : The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in Lucasfilm’s THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : François Duhamel Copyright : © 2018 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.
 
Chapter 3. Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+
 

 
Chapter 3. Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+
 
Chapter 1. Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+.
 
Chapter 1. The Child is a mysterious alien pursued by bounty hunters on behalf of Imperial interests. THE MANDALORIAN streams exclusively on Disney+.
 
Chapter 2 Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+.
 
Chapter 2 Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+
 
Chapter 2 Jawa in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+
 
Chapter 2 Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+
 
Chapter 2 Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian and Nick Nolte is the voice of Kuiil in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+. © 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd & ™. All Rights Reserved.
 
Taika Waititi is the voice if IG-11 and Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+
 
Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian and Brian Posehn is Driver in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+
 
Emily Swallow is the Armorer in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+
 
Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian and Horatio Saenz is the Mythrol in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+
 
Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian and Nick Nolte is Kuiil in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+
 
Caption : Werner Herzog is the Client in the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Lucasfilm Ltd. Copyright : (c) 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : IG-11 (Taika Waititi) and The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Lucasfilm Ltd. Copyright : (c) 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : Scene from the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Lucasfilm Ltd. Copyright : (c) 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : Scene from the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Lucasfilm Ltd. Copyright : (c) 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : Taika Waititi is IG-11 in the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Lucasfilm Ltd. Copyright : (c) 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : Pedro Pascal is The Mandalorian in the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Lucasfilm Ltd. Copyright : (c) 2109 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and the Ugnaught Kuiil in the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Lucasfilm Copyright : (C) 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : Scene from the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Lucasfilm Copyright : (c) 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : Cara Dune (Gina Carano) in Lucasfilm™s THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Melinda Sue Gordon Copyright : © 2018 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : Greef (Carl Weathers) in Lucasfilm’s THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Melinda Sue Gordon Copyright : © 2018 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in Lucasfilm’s THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : François Duhamel Copyright : © 2018 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in Lucasfilm’s THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : François Duhamel Copyright : © 2018 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.
 

 

 








 
