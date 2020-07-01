THE MANDALORIAN: New Concept Art From The Exciting Season Finale Has Been Released

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019

creator Jon Favreau recently announced the premiere date for season 2 of the first ever live-actionTV series, and now we have some concept art from the much-discussed season 1 finale."Chapter 8" saw the titular bounty hunter, whose real name was revealed to be Dyn Jarren, recruit some familiar faces for a daring mission to eliminate the sinister Imperial Client and protect Baby Yoda from any future attempts on his life. The Client was taken out, but things most definitely did not go according to plan, and two members of the crew lost their lives (yes, IG-11 counts).The artwork focuses on the aftermath of Kuiil's tragic death, and our heroes' escape through the Mandalorian tunnels.Check out the pics below along with the previously released art and stills, and let us know what you thought of the season finale ofin the comments.This first piece is from Brian Matyas and Doug Chiang, and features Jarren commandeering that mega-powerful gattling gun to cut down as many Imperial troops as possible before his team was pinned down again.