THE MANDALORIAN: New Evidence Suggests Temuera Morrison Will Play A Significant Role As Boba Fett

We know that Temuera Morrison is set to return to a Galaxy Far, Far Away for The Mandalorian , but new evidence suggests that the actor will play a significant role as the bounty hunter Boba Fett...

We've known for a while that Temuera Morrison is set to return to the world of Star Wars for The Mandalorian season two, with reliable sources indicating that he will reprise the role of Boba Fett (and possibly The Clone Wars hero Captain Rex if some recent rumours are to be believed).

Now, though, some information uncovered on Morrison's résumé from the Australian casting site Showcast (discovered by Inverse) indicates that not only is he indeed returning as Fett, but that he will likely appear in several episodes. That definitely makes more sense than a one-off appearance, and hopefully sets the stage for more stories to be told with the iconic character moving forward.

For those of you who haven't been keeping track, Morrison first joined the Star Wars Universe when he played Jango Fett and the unmasked Clone Troopers in Attack of the Clones. He later reprised the role of those clones in Revenge of the Sith, and voiced them in The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels (where he primarily played the heroic Ahsoka Tano ally, Captain Rex).

It was back in May that we first learned about Morrison's return as Boba Fett, though we later learned that Timothy Olyphant will play Cobb Vanth, the new owner of Fett's armour courtesy of some Jawas.

Needless to say, it's exciting to think about the possibilities for Fett in The Mandalorian and beyond, especially if Lucasfilm is open to moving forward with a solo series of some sort. Many Star Wars fans, however, would love to see more of the actor as Captain Rex alongside Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka!

What do you guys think?