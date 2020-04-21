THE MANDALORIAN Officially Renewed For Season 3; Pre-Production Already Underway At Disney+

While season two has only just wrapped (and has not yet set a premiere date), it appears as though pre-production on The Mandalorian season three is already well underway over at Disney+.

Variety is reporting that The Mandalorian season three is officially in the works over at Disney+, with series creator Jon Favreau having already been busy "writing season 3 for a while," and that the art department has been creating concepts for the third season for several weeks.

With the series requiring a significant amount of lead time before shooting, the production design department actually began working on designing sets just yesterday, presumably working remotely for the time being.

After an immensely popular freshman outing last fall, The Mandalorian was quickly renewed for a second season and was, fortunately, able to finish filming earlier this year, prior to the worldwide production shut down in March. The new season is currently slated for an October premiere date, but that's likely subject to change if post-production is unable to be completed in time.

Season 2 will return Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, a.k.a. The Mandalorian, and will also feature The Child. Supporting cast will include, but is not limited to, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Gina Carano as Cara Dune, Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, Emily Swallow as The Armorer, Michael Biehn as a fellow bounty hunter and Rosario Dawson as the fan-favorite Ahsoka Tano in her live-action debut.