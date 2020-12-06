THE MANDALORIAN: Possible Details On Ahsoka Tano's Role And Appearance In Season 2 Revealed

We're still not sure how Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) will be introduced in the upcoming second season of The Mandalorian , but we may now have some details on the fan-favorite force wielder's appearance.

Although we still don't have official confirmation, reliable reports indicate that Rosario Dawson has indeed been cast as Ahsoka Tano, and will make her debut in the upcoming second season of The Mandalorian.

Further details have been few and far between, but we may now have some idea of how the fan-favorite character will look when she returns to the galaxy far, far away in live-action form.

According to Star Wars News, Tano will be sporting "a dark gray robe and look much more similar to her final appearance in The Clone Wars than her “Gandalf the White” appearance at the end of Rebels." It's also said that Ahsoka will be wearing a hood when we first meet her, but at some point those Togruta Lekku (head tails) will be on full display.

Previous rumors have suggested that Tano will only have a minor role in this season of The Mandalorian to set up a spinoff series, and while that's likely still the case, she's said to have "more than a brief cameo." Apparently, the powerful force wielder will see action, and wield a blue-bladed lightsaber into battle.

It's important to take all of this with a pinch of salt for the time being, although the source does have a pretty good track record when it comes to Star Wars scoops so we're willing to give them the benefit of the doubt.

What do you guys make of this? The Mandalorian Season 2 is still on track for an October premiere on Disney+.