THE MANDALORIAN "Remnant" Stormtrooper Hot Toys Figure Shows What's Become Of The Empire
Hot Toys has unveiled its "Remnant" Stormtrooper action figure which offers a much closer look at what's become of those who once served the Empire following their defeat on Endor. Check it out here...
The Mandalorian
takes place not too long after the events of Return of the Jedi
and one of the most interesting things about the series thus far has been getting to see what became of the Empire following their defeat. While the latest episode made it clear that not every Stormtrooper has hit upon hard times, this new Hot Toys figure highlights those who have.
In the aftermath of the Battle of Endor, the Empire was in disarray. Fragments of the former regime have gained footholds on distant worlds, trying to cling to what little power they have. The once pristine and uniform ranks of stormtroopers that fought for the Empire now resemble a ragtag army of mercenaries for lawless gangsters and that's what we see here.
This 1/6th scale Remnant Stormtrooper collectible figure is based on the first-ever live action Star Wars
TV series and is specially crafted based on the appearance of Remnant Stormtrooper. It comes with a greatly detailed helmet and Stormtrooper armor, masterfully applied weathering effects, blasters, and a figure base, all of which can be seen in this awesome gallery.
So, to check out this figure based on The Mandalorian
, hit the "View List" button down below!
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]