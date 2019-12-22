THE MANDALORIAN "Remnant" Stormtrooper Hot Toys Figure Shows What's Become Of The Empire

In the aftermath of the Battle of Endor, the Empire was in disarray. Fragments of the former regime have gained footholds on distant worlds, trying to cling to what little power they have. The once pristine and uniform ranks of stormtroopers that fought for the Empire now resemble a ragtag army of mercenaries for lawless gangsters and that's what we see here.





So, to check out this figure based on The Mandalorian, hit the "View List" button down below! This 1/6th scale Remnant Stormtrooper collectible figure is based on the first-ever live action Star Wars TV series and is specially crafted based on the appearance of Remnant Stormtrooper. It comes with a greatly detailed helmet and Stormtrooper armor, masterfully applied weathering effects, blasters, and a figure base, all of which can be seen in this awesome gallery.So, to check out this figure based on The Mandalorian, hit the "View List" button down below!