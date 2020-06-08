THE MANDALORIAN: Rumored Star Sasha Banks Challenges Gina Carano To Step In The Ring With Her

Rumour has it that WWE Superstar Sasha Banks will play Sabine Wren in season two of The Mandalorian , and she's now called out her co-star Gina Carano...prompting Katee Sackhoff to also get involved!

If you're a wrestling fan, you'll know Sasha Banks best for being the RAW Women's Champion and one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions in WWE. Earlier this year, it was reported that she had landed a role in The Mandalorian's second season, with the prevailing theory being that the WWE Superstar is playing an older version of Star Wars Rebels' Sabine Wren.

Before playing Cara Dune in the Disney+ series, Gina Carano was a successful MMA fighter, but when he took to Twitter to comment on an altercation between Banks and fellow wrestler Shayna Baszler which took place during Monday night's episode of RAW, she drew her rumoured co-star wrath!

This led to Katee Sackhoff weighing in, and she's obviously set to also appear in season two of The Mandalorian. The actress is set to reprise the role of Bo-Katan Kryze from The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, presumably to explain how Moff Gideon ended up in possession of the Darksaber.

It's highly unlikely Carano (or Sackhoff) will step into a WWE ring, and even more likely that Disney will have them appear to promote the Disney+ series given the company's declining ratings.

However, them interacting with Banks likely confirms her involvement in The Mandalorian...

