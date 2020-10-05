THE MANDALORIAN: Sabine Wren Is Now Rumored To Appear In Season 2 (But Who Is Playing Her?)

Last night, it was reported that Temuera Morrison could be playing Captain Rex as well as Boba Fett in The Mandalorian season two, but it now sounds like Sabine Wren is also set to make an appearance.

The Mandalorian season two is shaping up to be one of the most epic Star Wars adventures of all-time as we've learned that Rosario Dawson is playing Ashoka Tano, while Temeura Morrison is returning to a Galaxy Far, Far Away to take on the role of Boba Fett...and possibly Captain Rex as well!

Now, though, another rumour has started doing the rounds which points to a live-action version of Sabine Wren also making an appearance. That makes perfect sense, especially as Star Wars Rebels ended with her and Ahsoka setting off to search for Ezra Bridger following Return of the Jedi.

This next part is speculation, but as you can see below, there are also rumblings that WWE Superstar Sasha Banks could have been cast as Sabine in The Mandalorian (she certainly looks the part).

We're obviously going to have to wait and see, but the show's second season really can't get here soon enough at this point. With any luck, some official news will be revealed sooner rather than later.

