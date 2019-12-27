THE MANDALORIAN Season 2 Confirmed For Fall 2020; Jon Favreau Shares First Look At New Character

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019

With the season 1 finale ofnow available to stream on Disney+, Jon Favreau has taken to Twitter to officially announce that the show will return for its second run in the Fall of 2020. Thedirector didn't reveal an exact premiere date, but he did share what appears to be a concept maquette for a brand new character.No details on this pig-faced fella were provided, but he looks to be of the same species as the Gamorreans that guarded Jabba the Hutt's palace inCheck out the image below along with a batch of concept art and stills from all eight episodes, and let us know what you thought of the season finale ofin the comments.