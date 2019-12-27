THE MANDALORIAN Season 2 Confirmed For Fall 2020; Jon Favreau Shares First Look At New Character

With the season 1 finale of The Mandalorian
now available to stream on Disney+, Jon Favreau has taken to Twitter to officially announce that the show will return for its second run in the Fall of 2020. The Iron Man
director didn't reveal an exact premiere date, but he did share what appears to be a concept maquette for a brand new character.
No details on this pig-faced fella were provided, but he looks to be of the same species as the Gamorreans that guarded Jabba the Hutt's palace in Return of the Jedi
.
Check out the image below along with a batch of concept art and stills from all eight episodes, and let us know what you thought of the season finale of The Mandalorian
in the comments.
