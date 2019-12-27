 THE MANDALORIAN Season 2 Confirmed For Fall 2020; Jon Favreau Shares First Look At New Character
The Mandalorian Headlines

THE MANDALORIAN Season 2 Confirmed For Fall 2020; Jon Favreau Shares First Look At New Character

THE MANDALORIAN Season 2 Confirmed For Fall 2020; Jon Favreau Shares First Look At New Character

The exciting season 1 finale of The Mandalorian hit Disney+ today, and the show's creator Jon Favreau has now revealed when fans can expect to see Mando, Baby Yoda and co. back in action. Check it out...

Mark Cassidy | 12/27/2019
Filed Under: "The Mandalorian"
With the season 1 finale of The Mandalorian now available to stream on Disney+, Jon Favreau has taken to Twitter to officially announce that the show will return for its second run in the Fall of 2020. The Iron Man director didn't reveal an exact premiere date, but he did share what appears to be a concept maquette for a brand new character.

No details on this pig-faced fella were provided, but he looks to be of the same species as the Gamorreans that guarded Jabba the Hutt's palace in Return of the Jedi.

Check out the image below along with a batch of concept art and stills from all eight episodes, and let us know what you thought of the season finale of The Mandalorian in the comments.



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Chapter 3. The Child and the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+.
 
Chapter 3. Werner Herzog is the Client in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+.
 
Caption : The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in Lucasfilm’s THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : François Duhamel Copyright : © 2018 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.
 
Chapter 3. Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+
 

 
Chapter 3. Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+
 
Chapter 1. Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+.
 
Chapter 1. The Child is a mysterious alien pursued by bounty hunters on behalf of Imperial interests. THE MANDALORIAN streams exclusively on Disney+.
 
Chapter 2 Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+.
 
Chapter 2 Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+
 
Chapter 2 Jawa in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+
 
Chapter 2 Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+
 
Chapter 2 Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian and Nick Nolte is the voice of Kuiil in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+. © 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd & ™. All Rights Reserved.
 
Taika Waititi is the voice if IG-11 and Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+
 
Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian and Brian Posehn is Driver in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+
 
Emily Swallow is the Armorer in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+
 
Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian and Horatio Saenz is the Mythrol in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+
 
Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian and Nick Nolte is Kuiil in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+
 
Caption : Werner Herzog is the Client in the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Lucasfilm Ltd. Copyright : (c) 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : IG-11 (Taika Waititi) and The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Lucasfilm Ltd. Copyright : (c) 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : Scene from the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Lucasfilm Ltd. Copyright : (c) 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : Scene from the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Lucasfilm Ltd. Copyright : (c) 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : Taika Waititi is IG-11 in the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Lucasfilm Ltd. Copyright : (c) 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : Pedro Pascal is The Mandalorian in the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Lucasfilm Ltd. Copyright : (c) 2109 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and the Ugnaught Kuiil in the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Lucasfilm Copyright : (C) 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : Scene from the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Lucasfilm Copyright : (c) 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : Cara Dune (Gina Carano) in Lucasfilm™s THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Melinda Sue Gordon Copyright : © 2018 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : Greef (Carl Weathers) in Lucasfilm’s THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Melinda Sue Gordon Copyright : © 2018 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in Lucasfilm’s THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : François Duhamel Copyright : © 2018 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in Lucasfilm’s THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : François Duhamel Copyright : © 2018 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.
 

 

 








 
Image
 
Image
 
Image
 
Image
 
Image
 
Image
 
Image
 
Image
 
Image
 










 

 







 
Image
 
Image
 
Image
 
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...