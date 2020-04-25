THE MANDALORIAN Season 2 Episode Titles Possibly Revealed - SPOILERS

Season two of The Mandalorian has reportedly wrapped shooting, and a new leak potentially reveals the titles of all eight instalments of the Disney+ series. Be warned, there are possible spoilers here...

It's thought that season two of The Mandalorian finished shooting before the COVID-19 pandemic put Hollywood on hold, so that likely means we can expect to see it on Disney+ later this year as planned.

Time will tell when we get a first look at the series, but Emre Kaya (who has shared a lot of reliable information online in recent months) has shared what he claims are the titles of all eight instalments of the next batch episodes. "The Republic" and "The Loyalist" are particularly interesting, as it could bring the Mandalorian into contact with some familiar faces from the Rebellion.

As for "The Sorcerer," that definitely sounds like a title a Jedi such as Ashoka Tano might have earned!

There are bound to be some big surprises in season two of The Mandalorian, and while it's too soon to say whether these titles are legit, we currently have no reason to suspect they're not.

What do you think they tell us about what's to come when the Mandalorian and The Child return?

