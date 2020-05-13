THE MANDALORIAN Season 2 Fan-Poster Adds Boba Fett And Ashoka Tano To The Disney+ Series

The first season of The Mandalorian was largely standalone in nature, but that looks set to change when the series returns to Disney+, and this badass fan-poster throws some big names into the mix...

Aside from a handful of teases about a wider Galaxy, The Mandalorian's first season was largely standalone in nature. In fact, it wasn't until the appearance of the Darksaber that the show tied into other stories in the franchise, and recent casting news has made it clear that season two will really start embracing the Star Wars franchise in a big way from here.

That's emphasised on an awesome fan-poster which not only throws bounty hunter Boba Fett into the mix, but also the returning Ashoka Tano. The presence of both characters looks set to be a game-changer, and while we don't know whether the former is going to suit up, it would be cool to see.

With Captain Rex also likely to appear and rumblings that Katee Sackhoff will play a live-action Bo-Katan Kryze, it's fair to say that October really can't get here soon enough (the show is expected to meet its planned premiere date as shooting finished before the COVID-19 pandemic started shutting everything down). Of course, many fans will just want to see more Baby Yoda!

Who are you guys most looking forward to seeing when The Mandalorian returns to Disney+?

