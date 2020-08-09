THE MANDALORIAN Season 2 First Look Revealed On Two New Entertainment Weekly Covers

Entertainment Weekly has unveiled two new covers which give us our first official look at The Mandalorian season two, with bounty hunter Din Djarin and The Child taking centre stage. Check them out...

Last week, we learned that The Mandalorian will return to Disney+ on October 30th, while the new logo for the series featured our first look at the returning Din Djarin and The Child.

A trailer surely can't be too far away at this stage because Entertainment Weekly has now released two awesome covers putting the spotlight on the show's two leads. As you can see, the first highlights the adorable creature fans have dubbed "Baby Yoda," and he hasn't grown much since we last saw him (his outfit is perhaps looking a little more tattered, however).

The second, meanwhile, shows a similarly unchanged Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), but the most noteworthy change here is how he's going to be carrying The Child at his side during season two!

"The new season is about introducing a larger story in the world," Jon Favreau tells the site. "The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavor, and hopefully we’re bringing a lot more scope to the show." Dave Filoni adds: "Everything gets bigger, the stakes get higher, but also the personal story between the Child and the Mandalorian develops in a way I think people will enjoy."

Clearly, the world of The Mandalorian is about to expand in some significant ways...

