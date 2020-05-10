THE MANDALORIAN Season 2 Leaked Funko Pops May Reveal Some Possible Plot Points

Season two of The Mandalorian is fast approaching, but do these newly leaked Funko Pops shed some light on the origins of The Child? It's unlikely, but this is definitely worth checking out for yourselves!

Some new Funko Pops for The Mandalorian have found their way online today, but does that awesome "Moment" with The Child shed some light on the origin story of Baby Yoda?

A lot of fans on social media certainly seem to think so, and it's definitely interesting to speculate about what might have led Din Djarin's charge to encounter these mysterious eggs. It could just be a cute throwaway moment, but what if the eggs are part of a cloning facility or something similar?

There were hints during season one of The Mandalorian that The Child was a product of the cloning facilities on Kamino, and it seems likely the bounty hunter will investigate the planet to see what he can find out.

As for the other Pops, we also have a Gamorrean Fighter, a blaster-wielding Cara Dune, and the Mythrol (who could be the same one the Mandalorian captured in the first episode).

The Mandalorian season two is now just weeks away, and we're bound to get a new look at the series before then. In the meantime, be sure to share your theories on these figures in the usual place!

