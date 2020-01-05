THE MANDALORIAN Season 2 Post-Production Is Reportedly Continuing Despite COVID-19 Shutdowns

Despite the fact that productions across the globe have been forced to cease as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, work is reportedly continuing on The Mandalorian ahead of its planned premiere this fall.

Earlier today, Variety published a report which went into detail about how TV shows are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. It's well worth a read, but something that's particularly noteworthy is the fact that post-production is reportedly continuing on season two of The Mandalorian.

Filmmaker Rick Famuyiwa is back for this latest batch of episodes, and described the process as being "more all-consuming than usual," before noting that "it’s good to have that to take my mind away from the daily madness that we’re living at the moment."

Animation supervisor Hal Hickel added to that, explaining how work on the Disney+ TV show's editing and VFX is able to continue. "A big tentpole summer film, like say ‘Avengers,’ might be around 2,000 visual effects shots, and these series are a little shy of 4,000 visual effects shots for season 1, and season 2 is no different," he explained.

"We’re doing them in around the same amount of time, maybe even less time, than a big summer film, plus we all have to work remotely. We’re in the middle of that tsunami now, but we’re going to get it all done, people are going to get their Baby Yoda, I promise."

That's a positive sign that The Mandalorian season two will premiere on the streaming service as planned this fall, though a specific date has never actually been revealed by Disney and Lucasfilm.

With any luck, we'll have more updates for you on the series later this summer, so stay tuned!