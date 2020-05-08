THE MANDALORIAN Season 2 Remains On Track For An October Debut On Disney+

There wasn't any good news about the Marvel Cinematic Universe TV shows during Disney's Q3 earnings call last night, but on the plus side, The Mandalorian season two remains on track for an October debut!

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was supposed to debut on Disney+ this month, but with Marvel Studios unable to finish shooting the series, it's now been left without a premiere date. WandaVision and Loki are believed to have suffered similar delays, and when Disney CEO Bob Chapek was asked about those shows, all he would say is that they're a "priority" and will be "coming shortly."

That's about as vague an update as you can get, and unless shooting resumes soon, we could see them slip into 2021 (a crushing thought, but one we'll just have to come to terms with).

On the plus side, it was confirmed that The Mandalorian is still set to premiere on Disney+ in October.

We still don't have a specific date, but it's previously been reported that shooting finished before COVID-19 began closing everything down, so all that's been needed these past few months is VFX work. With October seemingly set in stone, a first look can't be too far away, and there are a lot of reasons to be excited about the next season thanks to the inclusion of Ahsoka Tano and Boba Fett.

We'll have to wait and see how that pans out, but after the critically acclaimed first batch of episodes for The Mandalorian, all eyes will be on where Lucasfilm takes these characters next on Disney+.

Are you guys looking forward to returning to this Galaxy Far, Far Away?