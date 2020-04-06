THE MANDALORIAN Season 2 Reportedly Features Much More Of Pedro Pascal In The Bounty Hunter's Costume

It's no secret that Pedro Pascal didn't spend much time in the titular character's suit during The Mandalorian 's season 1, but a new rumour claims that he donned the armour more frequently for season two.

While Pedro Pascal provides the titular bounty hunter's voice in The Mandalorian, it's actually stuntmen Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder who don the armour during shooting. We did, of course, briefly get to see Pascal suited up when his face was revealed to IG-11, but a new rumour from Bespin Bulletin suggests he's spent quite a bit more time on set for season two.

Does this mean we'll get to see more of Din Djarin without his mask? It's certainly feasible, and now the mystery surrounding who or what is beneath the helmet has been addressed, the bounty hunter keeping his face covered almost seems redundant. However, there could be another good reason why Pascal spent more time on set while the Disney+ show's second season was being shot.

While season one was being filmed, Pascal was busy playing Edmund in a Broadway revival of William Shakespeare's King Lear, so he simply wasn't available for the majority of production.

With the Mandalorian set to come face to face with everyone from Ahsoka Tano to Boba Fett, it would certainly make sense for those interactions to take place minus the helmet (many viewers were critical over the character being hidden for almost the entirety of the show's first season).

We'll have to wait and see, but our first look at The Mandalorian season two can't get here soon enough. Are you looking forward to potentially seeing more of Din Djarin in season two?