THE MANDALORIAN Season 2 Standees Reveal New Look At Moff Gideon, "Mortar Trooper," And More

With season two of The Mandalorian fast approaching, some standees have been revealed giving us new looks at Magistrate Greef Karga, Marshal Cara Dune, the Mythrol, a Mortar Trooper, and Moff Gideon...

The Mandalorian returns to Disney+ on October 30th, and excitement for the show's return is through the roof. Now, some standees have surfaced which give us a better look at some of the new and returning characters who will cross paths with Din Djarin and The Child in season two.

For starters, we get to see more of Magistrate Greef Karga and his newfound ally, Marshal Cara Dune. They don't look massively different, and some officially released stills have shown them teaming up with the bounty hunter again. There's also the Mythrol from the series premiere, and it seems the Mandalorian will wind up crossing paths with the alien he previously froze in Carbonite.

Perhaps most interesting is the Mortar Trooper, a new addition to the Star Wars Universe with a very cool orange colour scheme which brings back memories of Clone Commander Cody's amour.

Finally, we have Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon looking suitably villainous and downright despicable.

Check out the standees below:

