THE MANDALORIAN Season 2 Stills Reveals A Closer Look At Sasha Banks' Mystery Character And More

Disney and Lucasfilm have released a gallery of new hi-res images from season two of The Mandalorian offering a closer look at key moments from the trailer, including Sasha Banks' mysterious character...

The first trailer for The Mandalorian season two was undeniably epic, though some fans are understandably disappointed that there's not so much as a glimpse of rumoured additions to the series like Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett, Sabine Wren, and Captain Rex.

Well, we may have received a first look at one of them, but that is just a speculation for the time being!

We are, of course, talking about WWE Superstar Sasha Banks. There have been rumblings about her being part of the Disney+ series for a while now, with the signs pointing to her playing a live-action version of Star Wars Rebels character Sabine Wren.

In these newly revealed official stills from season two of The Mandalorian, Banks' character can be seen keeping a close eye on Din Djarin, but the cloak she's wearing completely obscures her identity. She could be literally anyone, though it would be pretty cool to see Sabine back on the small screen - this time in live-action.

The other stills highlight a number of key moments from our first look at the series' second season, with The Child once again stealing the show given how damn adorable he is. We'll have more on The Mandalorian for you a little later today with a breakdown of that first footage from the show.

To view the hi-res versions of these images, just click on the smaller ones below!

