THE MANDALORIAN Season 2 TV Spot Reveals A Brief New Shot Of The Child In His Floating Crib

A new TV spot for season two of The Mandalorian has been released, and while it's light on fresh footage, we do get a never before seen shot of The Child in his floating crib. Check out the cuteness here!

The Mandalorian returns to Disney+ for its second season on October 30th, and following the release of that trailer last week, we now have a new TV spot. Unfortunately, it mostly reuses footage from the full sneak peek, but there is a shot of The Child looking as wonderfully adorable as ever.

Recently, a brief synopsis was revealed, stating: "The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire."

That also doesn't reveal much, but earlier this week, Disney and Lucasfilm announced "Mando Mondays," an all-new global consumer products, games, and publishing program kicking off on October 26th. After fans experience the latest episode every Friday on Disney+, they can visit MandoMondays.com each Monday to see what new toys, collectibles, apparel, books, comics, digital content, and more will be unveiled. That will culminate on December 21st.

It's been said that there won't be any shortages of Baby Yoda toys this Christmas, while the "Mando Mondays" news also confirms that the plan is for The Mandalorian to be released on a weekly basis.

Check out the TV spot below:

