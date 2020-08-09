THE MANDALORIAN Season 2 Will Consist Of 8 Episodes; Jon Favreau Directs The Premiere

Fresh details about who will be behind the camera for season 2 of The Mandalorian have been revealed, with Iron Man director Jon Favreau confirmed to take the helm of the October 30 season premiere!

Entertainment Weekly has confirmed a number of directors involved with season 2 of The Mandalorian, noting that executive producer Jon Favreau will make his Star Wars debut by stepping behind the camera for the premiere. That arrives on Disney+ on October 30, and is sure to be something special with the Iron Man director at the helm.

The site also mentions Rick Famuyiwa, who directed two of season 1's best episodes, Greef Karga actor Carl Weathers, and Star Wars newcomer Robert Rodriguez. There's no mention of Ant-Man director Peyton Reed who has been rumored to be directing at least one episode of season 2.

As expected, The Mandalorian will return with 8 episodes, though Favreau explains, "There’s probably even variation [in episode lengths] this year."

George Lucas returned to set for season 2 to watch his one-time protégé Dave Filoni in action, meaning he's also confirmed as a season 2 director. Known for telling actors to go "faster" and "more intense," it doesn't sound like Lucas gave Filoni an easy time.

"He would be giving Dave a hard time about how many setups he was getting and how fast he was shooting and urging him to go faster," Favreau laughs. "He was like a boxer's corner man coaching him, but always with a twinkle in his eye."

The Mandalorian's return is among the most anticipated of 2020, and a big deal for Disney+ after the delay of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier last month (and possibly WandaVision as well).

