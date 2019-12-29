THE MANDALORIAN Season 2 Will Reportedly Feature Characters From The Big Screen Skywalker Saga

The Mandalorian
ended with the title character setting off on a mission to deliver The Child to a Jedi. Whether that will be Luke Skywalker or someone else entirely remains to be seen, especially as the Disney+ series is set shortly after the events of Return of the Jedi
(Dave Filoni's involvement has already left to speculation that Ashoka Tano or Ezra Bridger from Star Wars Rebels
could appear).
Now, in a post from Deadline sharing the news of that season two renewal, it's revealed that "Insiders have hinted that several established characters from the Skywalker saga’s feature films mythology will make appearances during the show’s sophomore season."
The actors from the original trilogy are considerably older now than they would have been in the Star Wars timeline when The Mandalorian is set so new actors will either have to play familiar faces - similar to Solo - or de-ageing effects will need to be used. Either way, the series is clearly about to become even further entrenched in this Galaxy, potentially losing its standalone nature in the process.
It's hard not to get excited about the prospect of the Mandalorian interacting with the likes of Han Solo or Lando Calrissian but it's likely a meeting with the young Luke Skywalker most fans want to see!
