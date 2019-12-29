 THE MANDALORIAN Season 2 Will Reportedly Feature Characters From The Big Screen Skywalker Saga
The Mandalorian will return to Disney+ next Fall but a new report claims that the plan is to bring in characters from the main Skywalker Saga as the story of this already iconic bounty hunter continues...

Josh Wilding | 12/29/2019
Filed Under: "The Mandalorian" Source: Deadline
The Mandalorian ended with the title character setting off on a mission to deliver The Child to a Jedi. Whether that will be Luke Skywalker or someone else entirely remains to be seen, especially as the Disney+ series is set shortly after the events of Return of the Jedi (Dave Filoni's involvement has already left to speculation that Ashoka Tano or Ezra Bridger from Star Wars Rebels could appear).

Now, in a post from Deadline sharing the news of that season two renewal, it's revealed that "Insiders have hinted that several established characters from the Skywalker saga’s feature films mythology will make appearances during the show’s sophomore season."

The actors from the original trilogy are considerably older now than they would have been in the Star Wars timeline when The Mandalorian is set so new actors will either have to play familiar faces - similar to Solo - or de-ageing effects will need to be used. Either way, the series is clearly about to become even further entrenched in this Galaxy, potentially losing its standalone nature in the process.

It's hard not to get excited about the prospect of the Mandalorian interacting with the likes of Han Solo or Lando Calrissian but it's likely a meeting with the young Luke Skywalker most fans want to see! 

What do you guys think? 

Hit the "View List" button to check out stills from the season finale of The Mandalorian (along with previous episodes).


 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Continue scrolling to check out stills and concept art from Chapters 1 - 5 of The Mandalorian!


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Chapter 3. The Child and the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+.
 
Chapter 3. Werner Herzog is the Client in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+.
 
Caption : The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in Lucasfilm’s THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : François Duhamel Copyright : © 2018 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.
 
Chapter 3. Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+
 

 
Chapter 3. Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+
 
Chapter 1. Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+.
 
Chapter 1. The Child is a mysterious alien pursued by bounty hunters on behalf of Imperial interests. THE MANDALORIAN streams exclusively on Disney+.
 
Chapter 2 Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+.
 
Chapter 2 Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+
 
Chapter 2 Jawa in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+
 
Chapter 2 Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+
 
Chapter 2 Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian and Nick Nolte is the voice of Kuiil in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+. © 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd & ™. All Rights Reserved.
 
Taika Waititi is the voice if IG-11 and Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+
 
Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian and Brian Posehn is Driver in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+
 
Emily Swallow is the Armorer in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+
 
Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian and Horatio Saenz is the Mythrol in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+
 
Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian and Nick Nolte is Kuiil in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+
 
Caption : Werner Herzog is the Client in the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Lucasfilm Ltd. Copyright : (c) 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : IG-11 (Taika Waititi) and The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Lucasfilm Ltd. Copyright : (c) 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : Scene from the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Lucasfilm Ltd. Copyright : (c) 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : Scene from the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Lucasfilm Ltd. Copyright : (c) 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : Taika Waititi is IG-11 in the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Lucasfilm Ltd. Copyright : (c) 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : Pedro Pascal is The Mandalorian in the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Lucasfilm Ltd. Copyright : (c) 2109 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and the Ugnaught Kuiil in the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Lucasfilm Copyright : (C) 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : Scene from the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Lucasfilm Copyright : (c) 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : Cara Dune (Gina Carano) in Lucasfilm™s THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Melinda Sue Gordon Copyright : © 2018 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : Greef (Carl Weathers) in Lucasfilm’s THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Melinda Sue Gordon Copyright : © 2018 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in Lucasfilm’s THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : François Duhamel Copyright : © 2018 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in Lucasfilm’s THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : François Duhamel Copyright : © 2018 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.
 

 

 








 
Image
 
Image
 
Image
 
Image
 
Image
 
Image
 
Image
 
Image
 
Image
 










 

 







 
Image
 
Image
 
Image
 
