THE MANDALORIAN Season 2 Won't Be Delayed, But Things Are Less Certain For Marvel's TV Shows

New Disney CEO Bob Chapek has offered some hope when it comes to The Mandalorian 's planned premiere date, but The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and WandaVision might not be quite as lucky...

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in productions across the globe being forced to close down, and while work is slowly resuming in some countries, it's clearly going to be a very, very long time before things are back to normal. On the plus side, The Mandalorian's second season is coming to Disney+ as planned this Fall (on October premiere date is currently expected).

During an interview with CNBC to discuss Disney's future plans, the company's CEO Bob Chapek confirmed that the Star Wars TV series finished shooting before the pandemic hit, and that post-production has been taking place since. As a result, he confirms that, "there will be no delay on Mandalorian."

What about Marvel's TV shows The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and WandaVision?

The former is scheduled for an August premiere, while the latter was originally eyeing a December debut. Asked what the deal with those is, Chapek declined to comment on the current status of both shows.

That could pose problems for Disney+ moving forward, as there's a real lack of original content coming our way on the streaming service this year. If we're lucky, Marvel Studios will be able to finish them in time, but it ultimately depends on what happens over the coming weeks and months.

