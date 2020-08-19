THE MANDALORIAN Season 3 Filming Will Be Able To Take Place Despite COVID-19 Restrictions

While a third season of The Mandalorian hasn't been confirmed quite yet, executive producer Jon Favreau explains that COVID-19 won't have any sort of impact on shooting another batch of episodes...

The Mandalorian utilises state of the art production techniques to create virtual sets (you really should watch Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian on Disney+ if you haven't already), meaning the series doesn't need to shoot on location. Season two of the hit show was filmed before COVID-19 started closing everything down, but where do things currently stand with season three?

The show hasn't actually been officially renewed yet, but assuming it is (and it almost certainly will be), then executive producer Jon Favreau is confident restrictions won't pose a problem.

"The fact that the set is much more contained is a benefit, because you can limit the number of people," he explains. "A lot of the people controlling it are doing it remotely from what we call the Brain Bar, which is a bank of gaming computers, essentially. The amount of people near the camera could be much smaller than [usual]. We also shoot a lot outside, which is helpful, too."

"We build to a moment in filming more like an animated production, where we have a lot of storyboards, a lot of discussions and scouting in virtual reality," Favreau continued. "We use cinematic tools in VR much the same way we did for The Lion King and The Jungle Book. A lot of times the actors you are seeing on the screen aren't actually there on set."

Other TV shows and movies using this same method of filming are highly likely to move forward...assuming Lucasfilm is happy to share the technology. Either way, this bodes well for season three of The Mandalorian, and means we can hopefully look forward to seeing it return next fall with another batch of episodes.

For now, we just need that trailer for season two to hurry up and get here already.