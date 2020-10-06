THE MANDALORIAN Second Unit Director Sam Hargrave Knows Baby Yoda's Real Name

Extraction director Sam Hargrave is taking charge of The Mandalorian 's second unit, and the filmmaker has now revealed that he learned the true name of The Child while working on the Disney+ series!

Hargrave dropped this bombshell during an interview with Collider, confirming that he's one of only a few people who know what Baby Yoda is really called. "Yes, I know the name of The Child," he teased. "I carry that secret. It’s a very heavy burden."

This presumably means The Child will be named in The Mandalorian when it returns to Disney+, which in turn suggests that his origins and true identity will be revealed.

There are many questions surrounding The Child, and it's looking like season 2 will finally start answering some of them. With Rosario Dawson set to bring Ahsoka Tano to live-action, it seems highly likely that the Jedi Knight is going to be responsible for sharing some insight with Mando about the creature's true nature.

Recently, it was confirmed by Jon Favreau that The Mandalorian season 2 will premiere this October.

