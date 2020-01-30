THE MANDALORIAN: Sideshow Releases Images Of Incredible Life-Size Baby Yoda Figure

Sideshow Collectibles is now taking pre-orders on an adorable, life-size figure of "The Child," more affectionately known as Baby Yoda, from Disney+'s The Mandalorian . Check out a gallery of photos...

The Mandalorian live-action Star Wars series, and while merchandise featuring the adorable little alien took a while to arrive, it's now here with a vengeance.







The Child Life-Size Figure measures 16.5” tall, standing on a simple black podium base that lets this adorable alien steal all of the focus- along with the Mandalorian’s ship parts. Inspired by its unique onscreen appearance, this mixed media statue features a tan fabric coat swaddling The Child as it gazes up with charming wide eyes, hiding the silver shift knob from the Razor Crest™ in its right hand.



Artists



Legacy Effects (Sculpt) (Mold and Cast) (Paint) (Cut and Sew) (Development) (Design)



The Sideshow Design and Development Team (Development) (Design) Legacy Effects (Sculpt) (Mold and Cast) (Paint) (Cut and Sew) (Development) (Design)The Sideshow Design and Development Team (Development) (Design)