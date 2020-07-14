THE MANDALORIAN Star Giancarlo Esposito Always Knew The Child Would Be A Huge Hit With STAR WARS Fans

There's still a lot fans don't know about Moff Gideon, but The Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito has teased the villain's plans for The Child, while revealing he always knew Baby Ypda would be a hit!

The Mandalorian's first season left Star Wars fans with a lot of unanswered questions, including what the Darksaber wielding Moff Gideon wants with the adorable Baby Yoda. Cloning appears to have something to do with it, and there's a lot of speculation the sinister bad guy is looking for ways to resurrect Emperor Palpatine with the use of cloning after his death in Return of the Jedi.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, actor Giancarlo Esposito was inevitably asked about The Child, and claimed that he was confident from the start that fans would fall in love with the creature.

"I knew the first time I saw him he was going to be the star of the show," the Breaking Bad legend exclaimed. "I just reminded myself, ‘Do your part. Play nicely in the sandbox,’ ‘cause it’s the cutest baby ever." Gideon remains on the hunt for The Child after emerging from that downed TIE Fighter, and he jokingly added: "I just want to spend all my time with him, so as close as I can get, I will get. And believe me, I’m good at getting close."

Season 2 of The Mandalorian is coming to Disney+ in October as the show finished shooting before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic forced all of Disney's productions to close down across the globe.





