THE MANDALORIAN Star Giancarlo Esposito Believes Jon Favreau Is Already Writing Season Three

Giancarlo Esposito will return as the villainous Moff Gideon in season two of The Mandalorian , and the actor sounds pretty convinced that Jon Favreau has already started writing a third batch of episodes.

The final couple of episodes of The Mandalorian's first season introduced Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon, a mysterious new villain who wields the Darksaber and is intent on recapturing The Child.

The actor has previously confirmed that he broke a number of Darksaber props while shooting season two, so Gideon is clearly going to see a lot more action after that epic TIE Fighter battle in the finale. Now, with The Mandalorian set to return to Disney+ in October, Esposito has dropped more hints about what fans can expect from the show.

While he tells Variety that he hasn't seen any of the new episodes yet, the Better Call Saul star has been in touch with writer and executive producer Jon Favreau.

"I’ve had a chance to have some conversations with him," he confirmed. "So, I haven’t seen any of [Season] 2 yet, but it’s gonna be power-packed, and I think in Jon’s mind, he’s probably already writing [Season] 3." That's definitely a positive update, and even with all the COVID-19 related delays, chances are production on that will be able to take place quite easily seeing as most of it takes place in studio rather than on location.

We still haven't had a first look at The Mandalorian season two, so it's perhaps a little soon to be thinking about a third batch of episodes, but the future is definitely looks bright for the series.