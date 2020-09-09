THE MANDALORIAN Star Giancarlo Esposito Reveals New Details About Moff Gideon's Role In Season Two

The Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito has shared new details about plans for Moff Gideon, confirming a clash with Din Djarin and teasing the villain's new ship. Find out more details after the jump...

Following yesterday's big Entertainment Weekly cover reveal for The Mandalorian season two, it's now inevitable that we'll see a trailer for the Disney+ series in the coming days or weeks. In the site's feature, there are comments from Giancarlo Esposito about what fans can expect from Moff Gideon.

As expected, it sounds like Gideon will indeed end up coming to blows with Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin.

"I’ll be going toe-to-toe with Mando," Esposito confirmed. "It’s an iconic battle. I want to disarm him mentally as well. Who knows? Maybe there’s an opportunity to get him to fight some battles for me. You may think I’m a villain, but I’m trying to harness some energy and some powers for a path that could be best for all. You'll get to see him be somewhat diplomatic and more of a manipulator."

There's a lot to unpack there, including the fact it sounds like Gideon wants to get his hands on The Child to use the power within him - the Force, presumably - for reasons which aren't currently clear.

Esposito would go on to say that his villain does share scenes with The Child during season two of The Mandalorian, and promised that fans can expect to see Giden wield the Darksaber. "It’s so exciting for me to be in a show where I can wear a cape and own it, and where I can have a lightsaber and really own it." He also teased that we'll see Gideon command, "a larger vehicle, hint-hint."

That has to be a reference to a Star Destroyer, and it's going to be very intriguing seeing how much of a force Moff Gideon commands following the fall of the Empire and before the rise of the First Order.