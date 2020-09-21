THE MANDALORIAN Star Giancarlo Esposito Teases Season 3 And 4 Plans; New Season 2 Funko Pops Revealed

The Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito has seemingly confirmed that a fourth season is already in the works, while we also have some incredible - and adorable - new Funko Pop figures for season two...

Season two of The Mandalorian arrives on Disney+ on October 30th, and while the series has been a huge hit for Disney+, we don't actually know whether Lucasfilm has a finite vision for the show. If so, it may follow the likes of The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels by only receiving a certain number of seasons, but it does sound like we're getting at least two more lots of episodes!

During a recent interview with People, star Giancarlo Esposito addressed his upcoming return as Moff Gideon, and appeared to confirm that we're getting a fourth season of The Mandalorian!

"We’re living in a universe that is huge and there’s so much to explore," the actor teased. "So I think this show is going to lay the ground work for the depth and breath that’s gonna come in season 3 and season 4, where you’re really gonna start to get answers."

Season three has already been announced, but a fourth is definitely new information to us!

In other news, the first Funko Pops figures for season two of The Mandalorian have found their way online. As you can see, there's one of the Gamorrean Fighters from the trailer, but the real highlight is an adorable version The Child in Din Djarin's bag and the bounty hunter jetting off with his "sidekick" in tow. More are expected to be revealed as we get closer to October 30th.

