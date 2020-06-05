THE MANDALORIAN Star Ming-Na Wen Shares A Detailed Look At Fennec Shand's Costume

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Ming-Na Wen had a memorable role in The Mandalorian as the villainous Fennec Shand, and some new photos shared by the actress revealed a detailed look at her costume...

In Chapter 5 of The Mandalorian (titled "The Gunslinger"), the titular hero teamed up with a young bounty hunter to track down Fennec Shand, an assassin played by Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Ming-Na Wen. While it appears as if she was killed at the end of the episode, an intriguing final scene potentially set the stage for her to return after the villain was approached by a mysterious figure.

Many fans remain convinced that it was Boba Fett who came across her body, and while there's no word on whether we'll see Wen in season two of The Mandalorian, there are definitely some unanswered questions when it comes to the future of the character.

To celebrate May The Fourth, the actress recently took to social media to share a detailed look at Fennec's costume in the Disney+ TV series. While we saw plenty of her in this episode, a clear shot of her entire appearance was hard to come by, so it's great to see it in such detail here.

It would definitely be strange for the bounty hunter not to return somewhere down the line (at the very least, she'll likely be referenced in some way by that shady figure), so we'll see what happens next.

Check out the photos shared by Wen below:

