THE MANDALORIAN: STAR WARS Creator George Lucas Finally Meets Baby Yoda On The Set Of Season 2

Colin Trevorrow's plans for Star Wars: Episode IX!

The Title And Opening Crawl

The iron grip of the FIRST ORDER has spread to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. Only a few scattered planets remain unoccupied. Traitorous acts are punishable by death.

Determined to suffocate a growing unrest, Supreme Leader KYLO REN has silenced all communication between neighboring systems.

Led by GENERAL LEIA ORGANA, the Resistance has planned a secret mission to prevent their annihilation and forge a path to freedom...



That's just one of many captions which come to mind seeing this amazing behind the scenes photo from the set of The Mandalorian season two which was shared earlier today by executive producer Jon Favreau. As you can see, Star Wars creator George Lucas was visiting the set of Disney+ TV series and he ended up getting to cradle The Child.It's hard to imagine Lucas not being a fan of The Mandalorian as it respects so many of his original ideas and is far more in line with his vision for the franchise than the sequel trilogy.Season two of the hit series is going to arrive on the streaming service this Fall and after those stellar first eight episodes, it's fair to say that excitement is at an all-time high right now.Check out the image below and feel free to share your captions with us in the comments section!Colin Trevorrow's Episode IX would have been titled Duel of the Fates, and that's obviously a reference to the iconic piece of music that played over the battle between Obi-Wan Kenobi, Qui-Gon Jinn, and Darth Maul in The Phantom Menace.The opening crawl, meanwhile, reads as follows: