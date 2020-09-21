THE MANDALORIAN: The Child Can Now Be Yours Thanks To An Unbelievably Adorable New LEGO Set

The Mandalorian returns to Disney+ on October 30th, the same day this awesome new LEGO set based on The Child is released! You've got the Funko Pop; you've got the plush; now, you need this little fella...

LEGO has unveiled its latest Star Wars set and this one is, quite simply, amazing. Inspired by the small-in-size but powerful-in-charisma character, the Child (or Baby Yoda as fans have affectionately dubbed the character), from The Mandalorian can now be yours in adorable brick form.

Available to pre-order from today and in stores and on LEGO.com on October 30th, it measures just under 20cm (7.8 inches) in height and consists on an impressive 1,073 pieces.

With a posable head, movable ears and an adjustable mouth, fans can choose from a range of the Child’s famous expressions when putting their finished model on display. It comes bundled with an information plaque, which includes the Child's height and age, and a LEGO Star Wars Minifigure of the Child to complete a charming display.

"When I received the challenge to create a LEGO brick-built version of the Child, I knew that I had to get it just right," says Michael Lee Stockwell, Design Manager, LEGO Star Wars. "The goal was to capture the charm, and above all, the cuteness of the character, so we worked meticulously, choosing and placing each and every brick. We even included authentic details like the gearstick knob – a favourite toy of the Child as seen in the series."

This is beyond adorable, and you can check out some official images of the LEGO set below:

