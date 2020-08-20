THE MANDALORIAN: The First Trailer For Season 2 Could Arrive Online As Soon As Tonight

If a new rumour is to be believed, we'll see the first trailer for The Mandalorian season two as soon as tonight! While nothing is confirmed at this point, you can find out more on that after the jump...

The Mandalorian season two is scheduled to arrive on Disney+ this October, and while we don't have a firm release date at this point, enough people involved with the show have confirmed that's when the show will return to the streaming service. Now, if a new rumour is to be believed, we could see the first trailer in a matter of hours.

LRM Online is reporting that Disney is planning to share this sneak peek during the NBA playoffs.

The site claims that it will either premiere on ESPN tonight during the Trail Blazers vs. Lakers game beginning at 9pm ET or on ABC this Saturday during the Trail Blazers vs. Lakers game beginning at 8:30pm (that could be a mistake when DC FanDome is taking place the same day).

A number of other online scoopers have indicated that a first look at The Mandalorian is coming this evening, so we'll now just have to wait and see as there's no official word from Disney just yet.

The first trailer for season one actually premiered on August 23rd, last year, so the timing works, but that could be what this rumour is based on. Either way, the hope is that the marketing campaign will pick up soon, especially after the delay of those Marvel TV shows has left Disney+ low on original content.

What do you hope to see in this possible first look?