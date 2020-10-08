THE MANDALORIAN: There Could Be As Many As Three Spinoffs In The Works At Disney+

There have been rumblings about The Mandalorian being used to launch a series of spinoffs on Disney+ for a while, but it's now said there could be as many as three of them on the way. Check it out...

The Mandalorian introduced a lot of great characters during the show's first season on Disney+, though there weren't too many beyond Cara Dune fans would probably follow into a spinoff series. However, with season two reportedly set to include the likes of Ahsoka Tanoa and Boba Fett, there's clearly a lot of potential for new shows to launch out of this one.

That's something Kessel Run Transmissions' Corey Van Dyke (who has proved to be a reliable source of news in recent months) reiterates in a recent Tweet, stating that there are now THREE spinoff shows in various stages of development for the streaming service.

Shows revolving around Ahsoka Tanoa and Boba Fett are surely a given, though we don't know how many other new and returning characters will factor into The Mandalorian when it returns. However, with Timothy Olyphant playing Cobb Vanth, a self-appointed sheriff of the Tatooine-based settlement Freetown who dons Fett's armour in the series, that too could lead to a spinoff.

Ultimately, we'll just have to wait and see, but with The Mandalorian proving to be a huge hit for Disney+, it makes perfect sense for the streaming service to try and capitalise on that in some way.

Check out Van Dyke's comments below:

