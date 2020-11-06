THE MANDALORIAN VFX Breakdown Reveals The Extent Of The Show's Visual Effects

If you've been watching Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian on Disney+, you'll know that much of that world is created digitally, and this new VFX breakdown shows off the extent of the show's visual effects...

Image Engine, a VFX company that's worked on movie franchises like Fantastic Beasts and Jurassic World, has shared a breakdown showcasing their work on The Mandalorian season one.

Honestly, it's mind-blowing to see just how much of this corner of a Galaxy Far, Far Away is created digitally, but if you've been watching Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian on Disney+, that shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. In that, we've learned that video game technology was used to create a digital world around the titular bounty hunter.

That's evident from this footage as we're treated to a montage of scenes showing how everything from environments to aliens, and even the weather were created by the Image Engine team.

The highlight, however, has to be seeing the moment the Mandalorian Death Watch battle those Super Battle Droids as it was an even more epic sequence than you may have actually realised. We don't know how much time season two of The Mandalorian will devote to the hero's past now he's been unmasked, but there's still a lot of storytelling potential there.

Check out this behind the scenes look at the series below, and stay tuned to CBM for much more on The Mandalorian ahead of its Disney+ debut this October.

