THE MANDALORIAN's Baby Yoda Is Already Funko's Best-Selling POP Of All Time

Funko's The Child, aka "Baby Yoda," POP doesn't actually hit shelves until May, but thanks to massive pre-orders the adorable little tyke is already the company's best-selling item. Find out more here...

The Mandalorian live-action Star Wars series, and while merchandise featuring the adorable little alien wasn't immediately available upon the show's release, it'll soon arrive with a vengeance.



The Baby Yoda Funko POP won't be with us until May, but it has been available for pre-order for a while now, and it sounds like fans have been taking full advantage. It's now been revealed that "The Child" is already Funko's best-selling POP of all time!



"It's bananas," said Funko Art Director Reis O'Brien, who revealed the news in a Twitter video. Apparently, the company was sent design specs for the character on a need-to-know basis. "They've got to guard spoilers, they've got to keep secrets," he added. "As far as story points go, we get nothing."



Reis O'Brien (Funko Art Director) talks about the development of 'The Child' Pop! - the top selling Funko figure of all-time.#FunkoPop #TheMandalorian #StarWars #TheChild pic.twitter.com/lSFYwQGQZq — Funko (@OriginalFunko) February 6, 2020

Did you pre-order the little guy? Let us know in the comments, and check out some photos of Sideshow's incredible, life-size Baby Yoda statue below.



The Child Life-Size Figure measures 16.5” tall, standing on a simple black podium base that lets this adorable alien steal all of the focus- along with the Mandalorian’s ship parts. Inspired by its unique onscreen appearance, this mixed media statue features a tan fabric coat swaddling The Child as it gazes up with charming wide eyes, hiding the silver shift knob from the Razor Crest™ in its right hand.



Artists



Legacy Effects (Sculpt) (Mold and Cast) (Paint) (Cut and Sew) (Development) (Design)



The Sideshow Design and Development Team (Development) (Design) Legacy Effects (Sculpt) (Mold and Cast) (Paint) (Cut and Sew) (Development) (Design)The Sideshow Design and Development Team (Development) (Design)