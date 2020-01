THE MANDALORIAN'S Taika Waititi Knows "Baby Yoda's" Real Name, But He Can't Reveal It Yet

I also asked Taika about Baby Yoda, since he directed the MANDALORIAN finale. “He’s not named Baby Yoda!” Taika insisted. There is a name yet to be revealed, and Taika knows it but won’t hint. “I’ll wait for Favreau to give that away.” — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 6, 2020

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. The series depicts a lone bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

The Mandalorian is currently streaming on Disney+.

Taika Waititi has had his hands full lately. Since successfully deliveringfor Disney and Marvel Studios, the director has become much more of a household name than he was during hisdays.Now, he's gearing up to bat another home run for the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the form ofbut first he hasfollowed bya comedy sports film in which will star Michael Fassbender. In addition to directing the films and appearing as Korg in bothand, Taika Waititi also found time to play droid IG-11 inand even directed the final episode of the first season.Kyle Buchanan of the NY Times was able to catch up with the acclaimed director and ask him a few questions, and, course, the subject of a certain adorable infant alien was broached. Waititi revealed that he knows a piece of information that many die-hard fans ofandcovet: the true name of "The Child", better known as "Baby Yoda" on the meme-filled internet.What do you guys think of these comments? Do you have any guesses as to the real name of "The Child"? Let us know in the comments.