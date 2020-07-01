THE MANDALORIAN'S Taika Waititi Knows "Baby Yoda's" Real Name, But He Can't Reveal It Yet
Taika Waititi has had his hands full lately. Since successfully delivering Thor: Ragnarok for Disney and Marvel Studios, the director has become much more of a household name than he was during his What We Do in the Shadows days.
Die-hard fans of the Star Wars universe don't need to be told that "The Child" from The Mandalorian isn't actually a baby version of Yoda, but what is his name? Taika Waititi know, but he's not spilling!
Now, he's gearing up to bat another home run for the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the form of Thor: Love and Thunder, but first he has JoJo Rabbit followed by Next Goal Wins - a comedy sports film in which will star Michael Fassbender. In addition to directing the films and appearing as Korg in both Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame, Taika Waititi also found time to play droid IG-11 in The Mandalorian and even directed the final episode of the first season.
Kyle Buchanan of the NY Times was able to catch up with the acclaimed director and ask him a few questions, and, course, the subject of a certain adorable infant alien was broached. Waititi revealed that he knows a piece of information that many die-hard fans of Star Wars and The Mandalorian covet: the true name of "The Child", better known as "Baby Yoda" on the meme-filled internet.
After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. The series depicts a lone bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.
The Mandalorian is currently streaming on Disney+.
